Shane Warne, the legendary Australian spinner and inspiration for the youth, has died at the age of 52 after suffering a suspected heart attack. His fans took to Twitter and other social media platforms to mourn his demise. Indian former and current politicians also used their Twitter accounts to mourn his demise with deep condolences. Shane Warne Dead: Sachin Tendulkar, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Other Indian Cricket Stars React After Sudden Demise of Legendary Spinner.

Nitin Gadkari's Tweet:

Saddened by the news of demise of an iconic cricketer and a legendary spinner Shane Warne. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 4, 2022

Sharad Pawar Tweets:

Extremely shocked and saddened to learn of the untimely demise of Legendary Leg spinner Shane Warne. The world today has lost one of the greatest cricketing heroes of all time. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) March 4, 2022

Himanta Biswa Sarma Tweets:

The untimely demise of Australian spin legend & the man behind ‘Ball of the Century’ Shane Warne has saddened me. He was one of the legendary figures in the game. I share my pain with the cricket fraternity. My condolences to his family and cricket fans worldwide. pic.twitter.com/H7q11R7eXx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 4, 2022

Sachin Pilot Reacts :

Learnt about the passing away of cricket legend - Shane Warne. He was one of the best in the game. A true performer and a true entertainer. Gone too soon. He’ll be missed. RIP — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) March 4, 2022

