Shane Warne, the legendary Australian spinner and inspiration for the youth, has died at the age of 52 after suffering a suspected heart attack. His fans took to Twitter and other social media platforms to mourn his demise. Indian former and current politicians also used their Twitter accounts to mourn his demise with deep condolences. Shane Warne Dead: Sachin Tendulkar, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Other Indian Cricket Stars React After Sudden Demise of Legendary Spinner.

 

Nitin Gadkari's Tweet:

Sharad Pawar Tweets:

Himanta Biswa Sarma Tweets:

Sachin Pilot Reacts :

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)