Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack, at the age of 52. Fans took to Twitter to mourn the death of the iconic cricketer. Indian cricketers, former and current, also mourned the death of the former Australian cricketer. Here are some of the reactions of the Indian cricket stars. Shane Warne Dead: Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer, Shahid Afridi and Others Mourn Former Australian Cricketer's Sudden Death.

Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball. pic.twitter.com/YtOkiBM53q — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 4, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar Tweets

Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young! pic.twitter.com/219zIomwjB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja Reacts

Absolutely shocked to hear about Shane Warne. A terrific statesman of our game. May God bless his soul and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏻 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 4, 2022

Hardik Pandya Tweets

Lost for words. RIP Shane Warne. One of the greats of the game. Absolutely shocking news. Condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/zEWP0tKSII — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 4, 2022

VVS Tweets

This is absolutely unbelievable. Shocked beyond words. A legend and one of the greatest players ever to grace the game.. Gone too soon... Condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/UBjIayR5cW — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 4, 2022

RIP Shane Warne

Shane Warne was a crowd puller. Magician with the ball. Absolute legend of Australian cricket. First IPL winning captain. He will be missed, He will be remembered forever. #rip #shanewarne — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 4, 2022

Bumrah Tweets

Shocked beyond words. A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling. RIP Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/4rjArGHpSp — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 4, 2022

