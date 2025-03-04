Three years back on March 3, 2022, the cricketing world was left stunned with the shocking news of spin wizard and Australian legend Shane Warne passing away. Warne's achievement over the years and his craft has only made the game rich giving the fans of the game countless moments to cheer. On his third death anniversary, he is still dearly remembered by cricket fans all over the world. From Shane Warne to Mitchell Starc: A Look at Most International Wickets by Australia Bowlers.

Shane Warne Death Anniversary

3 years ago today, one of the very best passed away. RIP Shane Warne, the King 👑 pic.twitter.com/wQlvTXsLfB — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) March 4, 2025

Still Can't Really Grasp

Still can't really grasp that we lost Shane Warne three years ago today (Mark Nolan) pic.twitter.com/X8CMzaoaGR — Historic Cricket Pictures (@PictureSporting) March 4, 2025

Gone Too Soon

Gone too soon#OnThisDay in 2022, the Greatest Spinner of All Time, @ShaneWarne passed away at the age of 52. Warne took 1001 International wickets, was the pioneer in Australia’s win in World Cup 1999. A beautiful tribute by @nassercricket to Warne 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/Tczs7qirYS — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) March 4, 2025

Honoured to Have You

Remembering the greatest leg spinner of all-time, Shane Warne. 🐐♥ Honoured to have you and one of your greatest moments as a part of our history forever. pic.twitter.com/i5b3KYBwBM — Lancashire Cricket Men (@lancscricket) March 4, 2025

Some Losses Feel Personal

Some losses feel personal although you have never met the person. Warnie is one such name! It's hard to believe that it's been 3 years that Warnie has left us. 💔 The void created by his absence can never be filled! There can never be another Shane Warne! May his magic keep… pic.twitter.com/d5mU0NtrOz — Amit T (@amittalwalkar) March 3, 2025

Three Years Without Shane Warne

3 years without Shane Warne THE very best the game has seen. Mastered the most difficult skill in the game and gave us a whole bunch of theatre to go with it. A great person to have around the game once he'd retired as well. Sorely missed pic.twitter.com/NknCpYAq9K — JayRad (@jayrad198900) March 4, 2025

