Indian politician Shashi Tharoor had words of praise for pace sensational Umran Malik and called for him to be included to India's Test squad for the fifth Test against England in June. Taking to social media, Tharoor, while replying to a tweet, wrote, "Take him to England for the Test match greentop. He and Bumrah bowling in tandem will terrify the Angrez!"

Here's His Tweet:

We need him in India colours asap. What a phenomenal talent. Blood him before he burns out! Take him to England for the Test match greentop. He and Bumrah bowling in tandem will terrify the Angrez! #UmranMalik https://t.co/T7yLb1JapM — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 17, 2022

