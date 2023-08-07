Sherfane Rutherford has received half an acre of land in the United States of America as his Player of the Series award in Global T20 Canada 2023. The West Indies left-hander was part of Montreal Tigers' title-winning squad and played a crucial role in their victory, scoring 220 runs from nine matches. He also scored an unbeaten 38 off 29 balls in the final against Surrey Jaguars. Montreal Tigers Win Global T20 Canada 2023 Title, Beat Surrey Jaguars by Five Wickets in Thrilling Final.

Sherfane Rutherford Receives 1/2 Acre of Land as Award

Sherfane Rutherford gets 1/2 acre land in the USA for winning the Player Of The Series award in the GT20 Canada. pic.twitter.com/iLaWs39A9I — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 7, 2023

