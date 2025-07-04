The ace pacer from New Zealand, Trent Boult bowled another magic spell, to dismantle the LA Knight Riders batting line-up during the first innings of the LAKR vs MINY MLC 2025 match at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida. Trent Boult bowled three excellent fast-balls, to scalp the wickets of the first three batters of the LAKR side, all clean bowled. He picked Unmukt Chand off the very first ball, then another opener Andre Fletcher, and in at three, T20 specialist all-rounder Andre Russell in the following overs. He also picked up the wicket of Sherfane Rutherford in his last over. Trent Boult completed his spell, bowling four overs, giving 17 runs, and picking four wickets. Fans Allege 'Fixing' in Texas Super Kings vs MI New York MLC 2025 Match After Saiteja Mukkamalla Fumbles And Ball Rolls To Boundary Ropes.

Trent Boult Picks First Three LAKR Batters:

Trent Boult is proving to be a problem for LAKR, taking three wickets in the #LexusPowerplay 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0LTLgfi895 — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 4, 2025

