In a contest, which was affected by rain, host West Indies managed to overcome the Pakistan challenge and won the WI vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025, to ensure the three-match series is level at 1-1. Pakistan suffered another batting collapse with Hussain Talat and Hasan Nawaz scoring 31 and 36*, to help the visitors reach a par score of 171, while Jayden Seales claimed three wickets for the West Indies. Chasing 172, Windies were down to 48 for 3, before the middle-order stood tall with captain Shai Hope (32), Sherfane Rutherford (45), and Roston Chase leading from the front. Chase top-scored with an unbeaten 49 to help West Indies chase down the target with 10 balls to spare, and make the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI a series decider. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Star Pakistan Batter Gets Dismissed For Duck By Jaydon Seales During WI vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025.

West Indies Win 2nd ODI To Level Series 1-1

