The Indian Premier League (IPL) trade market has been active ahead of the upcoming mini-auction for the 2026 season. Mumbai Indians are the latest ones to jump out on the market as they have secured two back-to-back trades. After signing Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants, MI have sealed the trade of Sherfane Rutherford from Gujarat Titans in an all-cash deal. Rutherford's addition will make MI's batting lineup further stronger. Shardul Thakur Traded to Mumbai Indians From Lucknow Super Giants Ahead of IPL 2026.

Sherfane Rutherford Traded to Mumbai Indians

