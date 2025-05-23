GT vs LSG memes went viral on social media after Lucknow Super Giants outclassed Gujarat Titans by 33 runs in IPL 2025 on May 22. Batting first, Mitchell Marsh struck his maiden IPL century while Nicholas Pooran hammered a fifty as Lucknow Super Giants posted a mammoth 235/2 in 20 overs. In response, Gujarat Titans fought hard through Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan, but in the end, Rishabh Pant and his men prevailed. With this result, Lucknow Super Giants completed a league double over the Gujarat Titans and despite them being out of the race to make it to the IPL 2025 playoffs, a win over the table-toppers is surely going to give them a world of confidence. Take a look at some funny memes below. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 Runs in IPL 2025; Mitchell Marsh's Blistering Century Helps LSG Do a League Double Over Table-Toppers.

Haha

Rishabh Pant Fans After That Knock

Rishabh Pant hits two sixes in a single over 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wcdDNu6MJL — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) May 22, 2025

Funny

Rishabh Pant performing after LSG is out of IPL : #GTvsLSG pic.twitter.com/dk4dfJKwln — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) May 22, 2025

LSG After League Double Over GT

Australian Players at Narendra Modi Stadium

Mitchell Marsh, 1st overseas batsman to score century in ipl 2025 #GTvLSG pic.twitter.com/t9EF05MCA8 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) May 22, 2025

Hilarious

Mitchell Marsh in IPL pic.twitter.com/uyjcTibPcf — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 22, 2025

GT Middle Order Tonight

GT Middle order chasing a target pic.twitter.com/nI9mAmfRHh — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 22, 2025

