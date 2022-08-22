Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan and other Team India players surely enjoyed the ODI series whitewash against Zimbabwe as they all showed off their dance moves while joining the popular 'Kala Chashma' trend on Instagram. The whole team came together to dance to the song as the dressing room sent out positive vibes after they beat Zimbabwe in a close contest. Ishan Kishan was electric with his moves while Dhawan sported the 'Kala Chashma' as they all danced. Dhawan shared the video on Instagram.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

