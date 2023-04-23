Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane smashed quickfire half-centuries in the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 23. The two took apart the KKR bowling attack and have put CSK in a good position to finish with a strong score. While Rahane got his half-century off 24 balls, Dube smashed his fifty off just 20 deliveries. Rahane hit four fours and two sixes while Dube hit five sixes and two fours. Devon Conway Scores His Fourth Consecutive Half-Century in IPL 2023, Achieves Feat During KKR vs CSK Match.

Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane Smash Half-Centuries

Half-centuries for both Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube!@KKRiders finally break the dangerous partnership as Kulwant Khejroliya gets Dube out ✅@ChennaiIPL nearing the 200-run mark! Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/j56FWB88GA #TATAIPL | #KKRvCSK pic.twitter.com/1vNxwsM7zH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2023

