Devon Conway scored his fourth consecutive half-century in IPL 2023, during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match on Sunday, April 23. The New Zealand batter has been in very good form this season and he got his half-century off 34 balls. The left-hander hit three fours and as many sixes in this knock. How to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of KKR vs CSK Indian Premier League Match.

Devon Conway Scores Half-Century

