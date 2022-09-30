A day ago, Indian cricket fans were rocked when reports emerged of Jasprit Bumrah missing T20 World Cup 2022 with a back injury. Amidst all the reactions on social media, an old video of Shoaib Akhtar resurfaced where the former Pakistan fast bowling great was seen talking about Bumrah's back injury. Akhtar, in the video, is seen saying that Bumrah needs to manage his workload. He said, "His (Bumrah's) bowling is based on frontal action. Players with that action bowl with their backs and shoulder speed," adding, " If you play him every match, in one year, he will completely break down."

Shoaib Akhtar's Old Video Analysis of Jasprit Bumrah's Back Injury:

King @shoaib100mph ‘s one year old analysis about Bumrah’s action and back injury…. Pindi boy is always on point. pic.twitter.com/n6JnCeN89q — Usama Zafar (@Usama7) September 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)