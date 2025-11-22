Jasprit Bumrah provided India with a much-needed breakthrough, dismissing Aiden Markram at the stroke of tea on Day 1 of the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 at the ACA Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, November 22. This happened on the fourth ball of the 27th over when Aiden Markram attempted a drive. Instead, he got an inside edge and the ball crashed into the stumps, damaging the woodwork and triggering loud cheers from the Guwahati crowd. Aiden Markram was dropped earlier by KL Rahul off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling when he was just on four, but he could not make the most of the reprieve he got. BCCI President Mithun Manhas, Secretary Devajit Saikia Ring Bell to Kickstart Historic IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 in Guwahati (Watch Video).

Watch Jasprit Bumrah Castle Aiden Markram:

You just can’t keep him out of the game! 🔥#JaspritBumrah gives #TeamIndia their first wicket right at the stroke of tea! #INDvSA 2nd Test LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/FonCjBDbFl pic.twitter.com/IuSbSmgDYu — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 22, 2025

