Jasprit Bumrah's 'Bauna' comment for Temba Bavuma was caught on the stump mic while discussing an LBW appeal on Day 1 of the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 14. This incident happened in the 13th over of the first innings when Temba Bavuma had come out to bat and he was struck on his pads by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery and the pacer instantly went up in appeal. He then walked up to Rishabh Pant to discuss the LBW call and decide whether to take the DRS. It was when the stump mic caught him saying, "Bauna bhi hai yeh..' (he is also short in height). Bauna is a Hindi word for people who are of short height. Jasprit Bumrah Bowls Sensational Delivery to Castle Ryan Rickelton During IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Watch Jasprit Bumrah's 'Bauna Bhi Hai Ye' Comment for Temba Bavuma Caught on Stump Mic:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)