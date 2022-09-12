Shoaib Malik posted a cryptic tweet after Pakistan suffered a 23-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 final on Sunday, September 12. Chasing 171 to win, Pakistan had a slow start and despite an uncharacteristic knock from Mohammad Rizwan, the Green Shirts ended up short. Taking to social media, he wrote, "- When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest."

Shoaib Malik's Cryptic Tweet:

- When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest... — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) September 11, 2022

