Shreyas Iyer, the new captain of Punjab Kings missed a well-deserved century during the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match, returning to the pavilion with a 97-run not-out knock. The internet went all praise for the IPL 2024 winning captain, for his fearless & lethal batting and leadership role, as he struck a 97 off just 42 deliveries, with nine sixes and five fours, and the move to not care about individual milestones and letting Shashank Singh score big in the last over instead. Memes have flooded the internet, some to cherish the moment, some to realize he was the winning captain from last season. Why is Shreyas Iyer Playing for PBKS in IPL 2025? Find Out Reason Behind KKR's IPL-Winning Captain's Inclusion in Punjab Kings Squad for Indian Premier League Season 18.

Remembering "IPL Champion Captain":

Shreyas Iyer reminding the world that he is still the IPL champion captain pic.twitter.com/XVPZY9mt80 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 25, 2025

View of Batters at "Other End":

Shreyas Iyer 🔥 🔥 🔥 Leading from the front, starts his #IPL2025 with a 97*@PunjabKingsIPL batters at other end watching Shreyas and Shashank find the fence in a 81* run stand in 28 balls! pic.twitter.com/V4dOdgtgY2 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 25, 2025

Clip from Sachin's ODI Double Century:

Shreyas Iyer and Shashank today 😭 pic.twitter.com/9uWkd9n0BL — MAHIYANK™ (@Mahiyank_78) March 25, 2025

Ready for "Iyer Toofan":

Don Shreyas not getting 100 even after playing at 230+ SR is a warning sign to every other team out there!! Get Ready for IYER TOOFAN.. #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/gV34tjd7z6 — Karthick Shivaraman™ (@iskarthi_) March 25, 2025

Ex KKR Captain:

Shreyas Iyer was KKR’s captain, winning captain 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7EXtk91npU — MJ (@mj_alwayss) March 25, 2025

"Pure Captain" Innings:

Shreyas Iyer 42 balls 97 Pure Captain innings 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hwHzr1BCqN — SSMB29🦁🌍💥 (@JagguSSMB29) March 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)