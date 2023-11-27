In a recent social media post shared by the Red Bull racing family, Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer made a gracious gesture at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix by gifting his Indian jersey to Belgian F1 star Max Verstappen. Max won the race with 26 points and recorded his 19th victory of the ongoing season. Red Bull has won 21 races out of 22 this season. F1 Champion Max Verstappen Wins Abu Dhabi GP for 19th Win of Record-breaking Season

Have a Look at the Picture

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer gifted his jersey to Max #F1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/oUWxNulL0z — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) November 26, 2023

