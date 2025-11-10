Shreyas Iyer posted a massive update on social media after being discharged from the hospital following his spleen laceration. While fielding in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 on October 25, the Indian cricketer suffered an injury to his rib and was escorted off the field. Later on, he was diagnosed with a laceration to his spleen and underwent treatment at a hospital in Sydney. Taking to Instagram, Shreyas Iyer shared a picture of himself enjoying some time at the beach. He shared a selfie and wrote, "Sun's been a great therapy. Grateful to be back, Thanks for all the love and care." Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital After Ace India Batter Suffered Spleen Laceration Injury, BCCI Provides Positive Health Bulletin (See Post).

Shreyas Iyer Shares Instagram Story

Screengrab of Shreyas Iyer's Instagram Story

Shreyas Iyer's Instagram story (Photo credit: Instagram @shreyasiyer96)

