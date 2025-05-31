Mumbai Indians qualified for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 and are all set to take on Punjab Kings for the race to the final. The is the second time in three years they have reached the Qualifier 2. They defeated GT by 20 runs and with it, they are now knocked out of the IPL 2025. It was a close game and a few balls could have made the difference. After the match ended, GT head coach Ashish Nehra's both sons and Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel were spotted in tears. Mumbai Indians Qualify for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2; Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah’s Brilliant Performances Help MI Beat Gujarat Titans by 20 Runs in Eliminator.

Shubman Gill's Sister Shahneel, Ashish Nehra's Sons Break Down in Tears

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)