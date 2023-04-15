Sikandar Raza scored his first IPL fifty, during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match on Saturday, April 15. The Zimbabwe star started off on a difficult note but managed to bounce back and play a fighting knock. His fifty came off 34 balls, which included three fours and as many sixes. Atharva Taide Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Punjab Kings' Latest Debutant.

Sikandar Raza Hits Maiden IPL Fifty

