Australia had a win to their name in the fifth and final ODI of the series as they beat the hosts by four wickets at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on June 24. But Sri Lanka turned out to be the series winners, as they clinched the five-game affair 3-2. Batting first, Sri Lanka were shot out for just 160 runs on the board and Australia chased down the target in 39.3 overs.

Australia's bowlers were great and then the lower order, especially Alex Carey and Marnus Labuschagne, finished the job #SLvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)