Smriti Mandhana became only the third Indian female cricketer to complete 2000 runs in women's T20Is. She achieved the feat during the IND W vs SL W 2nd T20I game in Dambulla. Only Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur have achieved this feat for the national team.

