Smriti Mandhana thanked the 'wonderful' crowd for their support after the India women's team defeated their Australia counterparts in the 2nd T20I via a Super Over, on Sunday, December 11. The left-hander starred with 79 runs in India's pursuit of 188 and later, hit 13 runs out of 21 in the Super Over. She deservedly won Player of the Match for her sensational effort. Taking to social media, here's how she reacted after the match. India Women’s Team Perform Victory Lap at DY Patil Stadium After Clinching Thrilling Super Over Win Over Australia in 2nd T20I (Watch Video)

Smriti Mandhana Reacts after India's Win over Australia:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Mandhana (@smriti_mandhana)

