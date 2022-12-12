The Indian women's cricket team performed a victory lap at the DY Patil Stadium after they beat Australia in a thrilling 2nd T20I that involved a Super Over on Sunday, December 11. The scores were tied at 187 after India's run chase and a Super Over followed, in which the hosts batted first and scored 20 runs. Needing 21 to win, Australia could manage 16 as India won the contest. Following the result, the team held out an Indian flag and did a victory lap at the DY Patil Stadium while thanking the fans at the ground for their support.IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2022: Match Ends in Tie, India Win Super Over As Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh Shine

India Women's Cricket Team Perform Victory Lap at DY Patil Stadium:

A victory lap to honour the crowd who were in attendance to support the women in blue Over 47,000 in attendance for the second T20I who witnessed a thriller here at the DY Patil Stadium 👏 👏 Keep cheering for Women in Blue 👍 👍#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/CtzdsyhxZu — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 11, 2022

