Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are unsold for the fourth straight year as they weren't selected in The Hundred 2024 draft. Since the year 2021, they haven't managed to make it to any franchise in The Hundred. Even after the exceptional performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024, the Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan duo are unsold. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh are the only Indians who made it to The Hundred for the year. The Hundred 2024 Draft: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh Only Indians Picked for Upcoming Season.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Remain Unsold

Babar Azam in The Hundred draft

2021 - Unsold

2022 - Unsold

2023 - Unsold

2024 - Unsold



Mohammad Rizwan in The Hundred draft

2021 - Unsold

2022 - Unsold

2023 - Unsold

2024 - Unsold— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 20, 2024

