Smriti Mandhana scored her first half-century in the Women's Premier League. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain got to the mark from 32 deliveries during the WPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals. Mandhana had a tough time with the bat in the inaugural season but she has started to live up to the expectations. Mandhana struck seven fours and hit two sixes during the match en route to her maiden WPL fifty. Georgia Wareham Pulls Off Incredible Effort Near Boundary To Prevent a Six During RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Smriti Mandhana Hits Maiden WPL Fifty

