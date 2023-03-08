No cricket ground in the World is as much filled with legacy like the Lord's Cricket Ground, the home of cricket. From Neville Cardus' writing days, it has been the go-to place for cricket romanticism. As England enters late winters, blankets of white snow cover the lush green outfield of the Lord's Cricket Ground. Official twitter handle of the stadium shared the picture with a caption 'It's a bit chilly today at Lord's'.

Snow At Lord's Stadium

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)