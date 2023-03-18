Royal Challengers Bangalore registered an eight-wicket victory against Gujarat Giants in their latest WPL 2023 match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Having won the toss, Gujarat Giants put up a big total of 188-4 in their 20-over quota. Laura Wolvaardt scored a brilliant half-century. In reply, Royal Challengers Bangalore chased down this target within 15.3 overs. Opener Sophie Devine scored 99 and missed the century by 1 run. Nevertheless, her match-winning knock helped RCB to get their second win of the season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Register Eight-Wicket Victory

A BREATHTAKING CHASE! 😮‍💨 A mammoth total gunned down with 27 deliveries to spare 🤌 ✌wins in ✌games! We love this team 🥹❤#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #SheIsBold #WPL2023 #RCBvGG pic.twitter.com/1WoZ3n6N4H — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 18, 2023

