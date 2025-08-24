Sourav Ganguly has been named the new head coach of Pretoria Capitals ahead of the SA20 2025-26 Season. The former India National Cricket Team captain's appointment as Pretoria Capitals head coach was announced by the franchise on social media. "The Prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce Sourav Ganguly as our new head coach." Sourav Ganguly succeeds Jonathan Trott in the role, who stepped down as head coach a day ago. Notably, this is the first time that Sourav Ganguly will be performing the role of a head coach in T20 franchise cricket. He had mentored the Delhi Capitals in 2019 and last year was appointed as JSW's Director of Cricket. SA20 2025-26 season starts on December 26. SA20 Season Four Playoff Matches Venues Announced, Cape Town’s Newlands Cricket Ground To Host Final.

Sourav Ganguly Appointed Head Coach of Pretoria Capitals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pretoria Capitals (@pretoriacapitals)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)