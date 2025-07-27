Controversy sparked when ACC announced the schedule of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 which featured matches between India and Pakistan at least once. The schedule revealed that despite their recent geopolitical tensions, India will play Pakistan and there is a chance they can clash with each other thrice. When former BCCI president and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was asked about it, he said 'I am okay, the sport must go on'. He strongly criticised terrorism saying that 'Pahalgam should not happen'. He also appeciated the strong stance taken by the Indian government against Terrorism. When Is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Cricket Match? Know Details for High-Voltage IND vs PAK Game in Continental Tournament.

Sourav Ganguly Reveals Having No Problem With India vs Pakistan Matches

#WATCH | Kolkata: On India-Pakistan placed in the same group in the Asia Cup, former Indian cricketer Saurav Ganguly says, "I am okay. The sport must go on. At the same time Pahalgam should not happen, but the sport must go on. Terrorism must not happen; it needs to be stopped.… pic.twitter.com/Qrs17KOKrN — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2025

