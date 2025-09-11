The 22-year-old South Africa national cricket team batter Dewald Brevis shared photographs of his childhood days in his hometown, Pretoria, playing and watching cricket. Dewald Brevis posted the pictures after being picked by Pretoria Capitals for R16.5 million (8.31 crores INR) in the SA20 Season 4 auctions. In one of those pictures posted, Dewald Brevis can be seen watching a cricket match wearing the Proteas jersey and a Delhi Daredevils cap. Interestingly, the Delhi Daredevils was previously the name of the Delhi Capitals franchise in IPL. Delhi Capitals and Pretoria Capitals have the same owners, JSW Sports and GMR Sports, who co-own both franchises. Being a former supporter of the Delhi Daredevils brings a common link for the costliest SA20 2025-26 auction player, Dewald Brevis, with the Pretoria Capitals. The player has also thanked MI Cape Town for his journey with the side in the past three years. SA20 2025–26 Auction: Dewald Brevis Becomes SA20’s Most Expensive Player Ever, Aiden Markram Moves to Durban Super Giants.

Dewald Brevis Childhood Days in Pretoria:

