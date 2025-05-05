Former BCCI president and currently the director of Delhi Capitals Women and Pretoria Capitals, Sourav Ganguly met Andre Russell on May 04. Kolkata Knight Riders hosted Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens and Ganguly met Andre Russell after the match, following the latter's power-packed knock helping the home team scalp a solid victory. Ganguly and Russell had a friendly conversation and according to a few reports, Ganguly also asked Russell to play for Pretoria Capitals in the upcoming SA20 2026. Andre Russell Wins Man of the Match Award in KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

Sourav Ganguly Meets Andre Russell At Eden Gardens

