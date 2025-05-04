Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell was awarded the Man of the Match award for his monstrous knock of 57 runs off just 25 balls during the KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match. The West Indies power-hitter struck the massive knock, at a strike rate of 228, while hitting four 4s and six 6s. Andre Russell's 57 helped the Kolkata Knight Riders post a defendable total of 206/4 at the Eden Gardens, helping them win by the thinnest margin of one run against Rajasthan Royals. Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Rajasthan Royals by One Run in IPL 2025; Andre Russell's 57 off 25 Balls Help KKR Beat RR Twice This Season As Riyan Parag's 95 Goes in Vain.

Andre Russell Hit 57 Off 25 Balls:

