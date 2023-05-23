Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has accepted the offer to be the Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism. The news comes after Dr. Manik Saha, who is the Chief Minister of Tripura, tweeted announced the news on his Twitter handle. In his twitter handle, the CM wrote, “It's a matter of great pride that former captain of Indian cricket team Shri Sourav Ganguly Ji has accepted our proposal to be the Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism. Had a telephonic conversation with him today. I am confident that Shri Ganguly Ji's participation will definitely give an impetus to the state's tourism sector.”

Sourav Ganguly to Be Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism

It's a matter of great pride that former captain of Indian cricket team Shri Sourav Ganguly Ji has accepted our proposal to be the Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism. Had a telephonic conversation with him today. I am confident that Shri Ganguly Ji's participation will… pic.twitter.com/1QwRmXh7T9 — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) May 23, 2023

