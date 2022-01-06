South Africa chased down 240 to register a historic win at The Wanderers in Johannesburg. The first two sessions on day 4 were completely washed out due to rain but Dean Elgar played a captain's knock and helped South Africa cross the line. Elgar and Temba Bavuma finished unbeaten on 96 and 23 respectively. This is South Africa's first Test win at the venue.

