Defending champions India suffered a comprehensive 76-run defeat to South Africa in their opening Super 8 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on 22 February. Following the one-sided contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, cricket fans quickly flooded social media with funny memes reacting to the host nation's unexpected batting collapse. South Africa Defeats India By 76 Runs in T20 World Cup 2026; Men in Blue Suffer First Loss in Tournament.
Yellow Jersey + ICC Event + Ahmedabad= Pain for Indian Fans
Me watching Yellow jersey team defeat India in World Cup at Ahemdabad Stadium pic.twitter.com/ie3BbBuXIU
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 22, 2026
Indian Cricket Fans Today
Indian fans today 🥲 #INDvsSA #T20WorldCup #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/CuI7HOO4FK
— yeeshukrishna (@YeeshukrishnaP) February 22, 2026
Sanju Samson Watching India's Collapse
Sanju watching it closely #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/rYdcV309KN
— Naresh 🧢 (@Nareshkatta7799) February 22, 2026
Cursed For India
The Panoti Stadium 🏟️ For Team India.#NarendraModiStadium #IndVsSA pic.twitter.com/8MVqvwt9BY
— Adil Arfin (@ArfinAdil) February 22, 2026
Shucksss
Abhishek sharma
Tilak varma
S yadav
Rinku #INDvSA #T20WorldCup2026 #T20WorldCup #India
— Leo⚡ (@p_sr06) February 22, 2026
