Defending champions India suffered a comprehensive 76-run defeat to South Africa in their opening Super 8 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on 22 February. Following the one-sided contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, cricket fans quickly flooded social media with funny memes reacting to the host nation's unexpected batting collapse. South Africa Defeats India By 76 Runs in T20 World Cup 2026; Men in Blue Suffer First Loss in Tournament.

Yellow Jersey + ICC Event + Ahmedabad= Pain for Indian Fans

Me watching Yellow jersey team defeat India in World Cup at Ahemdabad Stadium pic.twitter.com/ie3BbBuXIU — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 22, 2026

Indian Cricket Fans Today

Sanju Samson Watching India's Collapse

Cursed For India

Shucksss

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)