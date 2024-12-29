In a dramatic turnaround, the South Africa national cricket team won the thrilling first Test of the two-match series by two wickets against the Pakistan national cricket team in Centurion. The South Africa national cricket team became the first team to reach the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final. Regarding the match, Pakistan scored 211 runs after Kamran Ghulam scored 54 runs. In reply, Aiden Markram's vital 89 runs guided South Africa to 301 runs. In the visitors' second innings, Babar Azam (50) and Saud Shakeel (84) helped their side make 237 and set a target of 148 runs. While chasing, Pakistan speedster Mohammad Abbas' six-wicket haul went in vain as South Africa secured a nail-biting victory in the Centurion Test. 'F**K YOU…' Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam Involved in Heated Exchange With South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Kyle Verreynne During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

South Africa Reach Finals of ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Cycle

