Pakistan national cricket team star batter Kamran Ghulam was involved in a heated exchange with South Africa national cricket team pacer Kagiso Rabada and wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne during the SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The incident happened during the first innings of Pakistan when Kagiso Rabada was bowling to Kamran Ghulam. Ghulam engaged in a heated verbal spat with South Africa's wicketkeeper Verreynne. Ghulam's crucial 54 runs in the first innings helped his side to post 211 runs in the first innings during the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. For South Africa, Dane Paterson bagged a five-wicket haul. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Watch Dane Paterson Dismiss Former Pakistan Captain During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024.

War of Words During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024

Kamran Ghulam said "F**K YOU" to Rabada and Verreynne. Funny how all this aggression is coming from a team ranked No. 7, struggling on the points table, while South Africa is cruising at No. 3, soon to be No. 2 and eyeing the WTC final. Be in your limit Pakistan.#SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/KVcnaAdSgA — 🇿🇦 (@MarkramBot) December 26, 2024

