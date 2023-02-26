Iftikhar Ahmed recently impressed the cricketing world with his fireworks on the field. His hard-hitting skills is now familiar to cricket audiences around the world. He went viral by hitting six sixes in one over to Wahab Riaz. Iftikhar's popularity increased by such an extent that he started a twitter hashtag campaign named IftiMania. Now he becomes a father and shares the picture of the newborn daughter on Twitter calling her "A beautiful addition to IftiMania". Iftikhar added a message along with the picture which said, " Blessed with an angel yesterday. Requesting you all to keep me and my family in your prayers."

Iftikhar Ahmed Becomes Father

Alhamdulillah. A beautiful addition to #IftiMania. Blessed with an angel yesterday. Requesting you all to keep me and my family in your prayers 🤲🏻 pic.twitter.com/BCLQdxmsaa — Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiAhmed221) February 26, 2023

