Rashid Khan and his Afghanistan teammates surely enjoyed the experience of meeting the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The cricket legend paid a visit to the Afghanistan team when they were at the Wankhede Stadium, gearing up for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia. The ace leg-spinner thanked the Master Blaster for his words of advice to the Afghanistan players and also said that it was a dream come true moment for many of the players. The ICC shared the video of Rashid thanking Sachin for his visit, which he said would give the Afghanistan players a lot of positive energy. Sachin Tendulkar Meets Afghanistan Cricket Team Players at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai Ahead of AUS vs AFG CWC 2023 Clash (See Pics).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)