Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made a visit to Afghanistan cricket team camp at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia. Afghanistan have dished out their best performance in the World Cups in this edition by beating England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Netherlands. The Afghan boys are in contention for a semifinal spot and need to win both of their remaining games to qualify. Even if Afghanistan win just one, they can still qualify if other results go their way. Australia vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About AUS vs AFG CWC Match in Mumbai.

Sachin Tendulkar Meets Afghanistan Cricketers

Sachin Tendulkar pays the Afghanistan camp a visit 👏#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/5a0dWfStSi — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)