The Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi was halted today due to a technical failure involving the 'Spider Cam' equipment. The aerial camera system became stuck at a low altitude over the pitch during the first innings, resulting in a long delay at the National Stadium. Ground technicians were required to manually retract the unit after its motorised winches malfunctioned. The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 eventually resumed following a full safety clearance, which ended in a one-sided victory for the Babar Azam-led side. Babar Azam Reacts in Anger After Reporter Compares Him To Virat Kohli in PSL 2026 PC (Watch Video)

Spider Cam Stops Play

🚨A BAD WORKING AT NATIONAL STADIUM KARACHI 🚨 - Spider Cam breaks at National Stadium KARACHI during the PSL match between KARACHI KINGS vs PESHAWAR ZALMI. pic.twitter.com/4dlQamcG83 — Abubakar Khan (@abubakarmemer) April 9, 2026

Technical Issue Stops Play in PSL

SUCH A SHAME PSL MANAGEMENT..!! - PZ vs KK match stopped due to spider cam stuck into pitch. pic.twitter.com/dqw9OCLYEF — usman (@cricbyusman) April 9, 2026

Spider Cam Delays Play

KK vs PZ Play Stops Due To Spider Cam Issue

The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match has been stopped due to a technical issue with the spider-cam at the National Stadium.#PZvsKK #PSL #CricketLive https://t.co/AdsCK7iL18 — Raja Tahoor Ahmad (@Tahoor500) April 9, 2026

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