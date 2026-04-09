Pakistan's prominent batter and Peshawar Zalmi captain, Babar Azam, exhibited a rare moment of public anger during a post-match press conference in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. The incident unfolded on Wednesday after his team secured a thrilling last-ball victory against Hyderabad Kingsmen. Azam was visibly agitated when a journalist questioned his ability to 'finish matches, drawing a direct comparison with India's Virat Kohli. Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast.

Babar Azam's Angry Reaction

🚨 BABAR RESPONDED TO A QUESTION ON KOHLI-BABAR COMPARISON 🚨 • Journalist - "Virat Kohli comes with the same shot of game as you but he finishes the match which you lack. People compare him with you what are your views on the comparison?" • Babar Azam - "Let these things to… pic.twitter.com/A69fIV9urI — Abdullah. (@Abdullahh_56) April 8, 2026

The exchange, which has since gone viral across social media platforms, highlights the intense scrutiny and constant comparisons faced by top cricketers in the modern era. Azam, who scored 43 runs off 37 balls in the chase of 146 but was dismissed before seeing his team across the finish line, interrupted the reporter to dismiss the comparison as a "misconception".

Tense Exchange Unfolds

The confrontation occurred following Peshawar Zalmi's hard-fought four-wicket win over Hyderabad Kingsmen. Despite Azam's anchoring knock, Zalmi required 14 runs off the final over, with Iftikhar Ahmed ultimately guiding them to victory. During the media interaction, a reporter directly challenged Azam, stating, "Virat Kohli comes with the same shot of game as you but he finishes the match which you lack. People compare him with you what are your views on the comparison?"

A visibly annoyed Azam responded sharply, "Finish these things. Keep these things to yourself. End the comparison and move on. It's your misconception that I have not finished matches." He further asserted, "Maine bahut matches finish kiye hai, aapko lagta nhii hai par kiye hai" (I have finished many matches, you may not think so, but I have).

The Persistent Comparison

The comparison between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli has been a recurring theme in cricketing discussions, particularly concerning their batting styles and impact in limited-overs cricket. While Azam is widely lauded for his consistency and elegant stroke play, his strike rate and ability to accelerate in the death overs of T20 matches have occasionally drawn criticism. In contrast, Kohli has built a formidable reputation as one of the sport's premier finishers, especially in successful run-chases. Babar Azam and Marnus Labuschagne Release White Dove as Symbol of Peace Ahead of Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 Match (Watch Video).

This season, Babar Azam has accumulated 82 runs in two PSL matches at a strike rate of 126.15. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who is currently featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after retiring from Tests and T20 Internationals, has scored 97 runs in two matches, including an unbeaten 69 in a successful chase, striking at an impressive 173.21.

Broader Implications

The viral nature of the press conference exchange underscores the immense pressure and constant media scrutiny that elite athletes, particularly those often compared, endure. Such comparisons, while fuelling fan debates, can also become a source of frustration for players who are consistently measured against their peers. The incident serves as a reminder of the fine line between journalistic inquiry and the personal space of professional cricketers. Despite the momentary tension, Azam's performance contributed to his team's victory, ensuring that the focus eventually returned to the on-field action.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).