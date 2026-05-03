Babar Azam Wicket Video: Ace Opener Dismissed for Golden Duck by Mohammad Ali in Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Final

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam was dismissed for a golden duck in the PSL 2026 final against Hyderabad Kingsmen. Mohammad Ali claimed the vital wicket with the fifth delivery of the second innings, leaving Zalmi in immediate difficulty at the Gaddafi Stadium. Azam went for the drive, but extra bounce saw the ball take the outside-edge, which Usman Khan safely pouched, much to the elation of Ali, who claimed his second wicket of the over. Zalmi are chasing a paltry 129, with Hyderabad Kingsmen getting all out for 128. Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast of Final.

Babar Azam Falls For Golden Duck

BABAR AZAM DEPARTS FOR A DUCK IN THE FINAL ☹️https://t.co/l8ZF6H8Hkb— PCT Replays 2.0 (@ReplaysPCT) May 3, 2026

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 10:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).