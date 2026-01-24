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Sunrisers Eastern Cape have secured their place in a fourth consecutive SA20 final after a commanding seven-wicket victory over the Paarl Royals at the Wanderers. However, that stole the limelight was franchise owner Kavya Maran's emotional celebration. Following the milestone of reaching their fourth successive SA20 Final, SRH owner Maran was seen sharing a heartfelt hug with her father, Kalanithi Maran, in the stands, a moment that instantly went viral on social media. Out of the four SA20 Finals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won two, and are only the second team after Perth Scorchers to reach four successive T20 tournament finals. SA20 2026: James Coles Shines as Sunrisers Eastern Cape Reach 4th Successive Tournament Final

SRH Owner Kavya Maran Hugs Father In Jubilation

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (SA20). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).