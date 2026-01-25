Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Dewald Brevis has come into his own this SA20 2026 and is making good use of his form in the Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 2026 Final to hit his maiden South Africa T20 League hundred. Coming into bat on 2 for 1, Brevis reached his half-century in 26 balls, laced with six fours and three sixes, and then propelled to his maiden SA20 hundred in the next 27 balls, adding 2 fours and four sixes more. So far, in 12 SA 20 2025-26 matches, Brevis has scored 365 runs, with one hundred and two fifties, and is the second-highest run-getter in the ongoing edition. SRH Owner Kavya Maran Hugs Father As Sunrisers Eastern Cape Reach Fourth Successive SA20 Final (Watch Video).

Maiden SA20 Hundred For Dewald Brevis

