One of the best batters currently in world cricket, West Indies' Shai Hope showcased his class, hitting his maiden SA20 hundred in the ongoing Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 2025-26 match. Hope brought up his maiden SA20 hundred in 60 balls, which was also his fourth ton in T20 cricket, which included six fours and nine sixes. The Capitals' batter remained unbeaten on 118, which is the highest-ever individual score in SA20 history, breaking Kyle Verreynne's score of 116. In his 200 T20s, Hope has scored 5350 runs with four hundred and 27 half-centuries. Thanks to 118*, Capitals managed to put up a mammoth 202-run target for Durban Super Giants in the DSG vs PC SA20 2026 match. SA20 2025–26 Auction: Dewald Brevis Becomes SA20’s Most Expensive Player Ever, Aiden Markram Moves to Durban Super Giants.

Shai Hope Scores Ton, Achieves Major SA20 Record

𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓 🚨 Shai Hope now holds the record as the highest individual score in #BetwaySA20 history, surpassing the previous record held by Kyle Verreynne - 116 👏#DSGvPC #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/sm127mGNcG — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 7, 2026

