Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise owner Kavya Maran was seen in an emotional celebration with her father, Kalanithi Maran, after their team secured a historic third SA20 title. Kavya hugged her father in jubilation over the Eastern Cape's win, and proceeded to show the 'OK' sign, which showcased three fingers. The victory marks a three-peat for the Maran-owned franchise, which has now won three of the four editions of SA20. The Sunrisers defeated the Pretoria Capitals by six wickets in the SA 2025-26 Final, confirming their status as the most successful team in the competition's history. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Claim Third SA20 Title; Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs Shine In Narrow Win Over Pretoria Capitals in Final.

SRH Owner Kavya Maran Celebrates Win

Kavya Maran hugging her father & celebrating after winning the SA20. ♥️🥹 pic.twitter.com/Ubk7y90v2d — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) January 25, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

