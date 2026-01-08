One of the best T20 batters, former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, completed 1,000 runs in SA20, becoming the fifth batter to reach the landmark in South Africa's premier T20 league. du Plessis reached his 1000th SA20 run with a single off Hardus Viljoen, starting with innings with 984 tournament runs. The 41-year-old scored 39 runs before getting bowled by Sikandar Raza, after adding 73 for the first wicket for the Super Kings. In 39 SA20 matches, du Plessis has scored 1023 runs with one hundred and 27 half-centuries. Shai Hope Hits Maiden SA20 Hundred, Records Highest-Ever Individual Score In Tournament History During DSG vs PC SA20 2025-26 Match.

Faf du Plessis Reaches SA20 Milestone

𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓 🚨 Faf du Plessis becomes the 5th batter to reach 1000 #BetwaySA20 runs 👏#JSKvPR #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/uKkjNvn9k6 — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 8, 2026

